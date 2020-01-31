Matches at Olympic tournament delayed due to China virus

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, a poster warning about coronavirus is seen as passengers wear masks in a departure lobby at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. British Airways and Asian budget carriers Lion Air and Seoul Air are suspending all flights to China as fears spread about the outbreak of a new virus that has killed more than 130 people. British Airways said Wednesday it is immediately suspending all flights to and from mainland China after the U.K. government warned against unnecessary travel to the country. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

SYDNEY, Australia (AP) — An Olympic women’s qualifying soccer tournament will proceed but China’s match with Australia will be delayed because of the visiting team’s continuing isolation at a Brisbane hotel due to the coronavirus.

Football Federation Australian officials said Friday that Australia will now play China on February 12 at Campbelltown in western Sydney.

China was originally scheduled to play Thailand on Monday of next week. Officials were scrambling to reschedule the matches because the Chinese team is being held in isolation at a Brisbane hotel since arriving from China.

Chinese officials say their 32 players and staff are in good health and have shown no signs of the disease.

