Maryland to award $300K for newspaper shooting memorial

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 1, 2018 file photo a makeshift memorial is seen at the scene outside the office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.
Maryland is set to award $300,000 for the construction of a memorial honoring the victims of the 2018 shooting at the a newspaper office that killed five people. The Capital Gazette reports the state plans to award the funds next week for a memorial called “Guardians of Free Speech.” (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is set to award $300,000 for the construction of a memorial honoring the victims of a deadly shooting at a newspaper office.

The state plans to award the funds next week for a memorial that will be located in an Annapolis park and pay tribute to slain Capital Gazette employees John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith, the newspaper reported.

The memorial, called “Guardians of Free Speech,” will include five pillars in front of the text of the First Amendment carved in stone, the newspaper said.

The project is set to be unveiled in June 2021 on the three-year anniversary of the shooting in which authorities said a man with a history of harassing people at the paper burst into the Annapolis newsroom and opened fire.

Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty in the killings.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.