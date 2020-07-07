KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Marine Corps says person shot self at California base

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps says a person who was surrounded by military police responding to reports of an active shooter on a California Marine Corps base has suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Spokeswoman Capt. Nicole Plymale says no one else was injured early Tuesday at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

She says shots were reported on the base around 6:30 a.m. and military police cordoned off the area about two hours before the person fired the shot and was transported to a medical facility.

The vast Twentynine Palms base is located in the desert 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know