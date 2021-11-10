Mariah Carey and McDonald’s launch ‘Mariah Menu’ with 12 days of deals

Mariah Carey, seen here performing her Christmas hits in 2019, has teamed with McDonald’s for the brand’s latest celebrity-backed promotion. (Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – When Mariah Carey famously said she only wanted “you” for Christmas, there’s a good chance she was singing about a cheeseburger.

Following its successful partnerships with artists such as Travis Scott and Saweetie, McDonald’s has teamed up with Mariah Carey for yet another latest celebrity-backed promotion. Unlike its past campaigns, however, McDonald’s and Mimi are giving customers a whole “12 days of deals” this holiday season.

Starting on Dec. 13, McDonald’s customers who make a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app will be rewarded with a different free menu item from the “Mariah Menu” every day through Dec. 24. Select items include a Big Mac (available Dec. 13), a six-piece Chicken McNuggets (Dec. 16) or Mariah’s personal favorite, a cheeseburger (Dec. 17), among other signature McDonald’s menu items.

“Mariah goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries, so we couldn’t think of a better partner to help us celebrate the upcoming season,” said Jennifer Healan, vice president of marketing, brand content and engagement of McDonald’s USA, in a press release issued Wednesday.

Each item from the Mariah Menu will also be served in Mariah-inspired packaging that “the Lambily and McDonald’s fans will love,” according to the release.

For its previous “Famous Orders” campaigns, McDonald’s had partnered with such acts as Travis Scott, J. Balvin, BTS and Saweetie. McDonald’s, in its third-quarter 2021 earnings report, had also noted that the continued success of the promotions was partly responsible for contributing to positive comparable sales growth and “growth in digital channels.”