LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man recorded on video jumping a table and charging at a Las Vegas judge, attacking her and her staff, appeared before that same judge Monday morning.

Judge Mary Kay Holthus had ordered Deobra Redden, 30, to appear in court “by any and all means necessary” for the interrupted sentencing hearing’s continuance as the 8 News Now Investigators first reported.

Redden, who was sentenced from 19 months to four years on an attempted battery charge, appeared in the courtroom wearing a mask and surrounded by court marshals, two Metro police officers held onto him. Before sentencing Redden, Holthus said she did not modify or change her decision on his sentence because of the attack.

Deobra Redden appears in court after attacking a Las Vegas judge. (KLAS)

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported last Wednesday, Deobra Redden, 30, a three-time felon, was in Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus’ courtroom for sentencing on a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm. As Holthus was getting ready to sentence Redden to prison, he lunged over the bench and attacked her.

After leaping over the bench, Redden allegedly slammed Holthus’ head against a wall, struck her once on the head, and pulled some hair out of her head, documents said. She then hid under her desk “balled up covering her face.” The ensuing struggle lasted several minutes. Holthus’ marshal received a gash to his head and received 25 stitches.

Following the attack, the Holthus’ courtroom underwent a hazmat cleaning due to blood in the courtroom from the fight.

Redden also hit and punched a corrections officer who was present in the courtroom, documents said. Holthus’ law clerk, Michael Lasso, was cut several times on his hand in the melee.

Court minutes posted regarding last Wednesday’s hearing said officers remanded Redden into custody “due to a disruption in the courtroom.”

Las Vegas Metro police released this booking photo of Deobra Redden, 30, taken after the court attack on Jan. 3, 2024. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Redden told corrections officers he had a bad day and tried to kill her, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators first obtained Thursday.

Monday’s hearing is a continuance of Wednesday’s. Holthus was preparing to sentence Redden to prison time before he attacked her, video showed. Redden’s attorney had asked Holthus to sentence his client to probation. Prosecutor Richard Scow asked Holthus to consider sentencing Redden to 19-48 months in prison.

Redden faces new charges for what happened in court in a completely new case, which he was due to return to court for Tuesday. Redden faced 13 charges in connection with Wednesday’s attack.

As the 8 News Now Investigators reported Wednesday, Redden was previously in front of Holthus on charges of malicious destruction of property. Holthus granted him probation in that case. Records show he served prison time on a domestic battery charge for a year, starting in 2021. In that case, a different judge sentenced Redden to prison for a term of 12-30 months.