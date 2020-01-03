Man found after disappearing from Grand Canyon, rangers say

Grand Canyon, Arizona (KSEE/KGPE) – National Park Service rangers found a man who disappeared inside Grand Canyon National Park.

He went missing on Dec. 22, 2019.

Hikers reported seeing 58-year-old, Martin Edward O’Connor, from La Porte, Texas along the New Hance trail on Wednesday afternoon.

O’Connor had last been seen at the Yavapai Lodge before he went missing.

Park rangers were able to locate O’Connor the following day in the morning.

O’Connor was evacuated from the inner canyon via helicopter at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday morning from the Grand Canyon.

He is undergoing a medical evaluation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.