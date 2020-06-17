Man arrested for allegedly stealing beehives in 5 states

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A man who stole dozens of beehives across the West has been arrested in Washington state.

That’s according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The bees could be worth more than $200,000.

Officials say there could be more than 30 victims spread across California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

Fifty-six year old Perry David Bayes was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property in the first degree, which is a class B felony, according to officials.

