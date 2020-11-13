Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits remote corner of Nevada

MINA, Nev. (AP) — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake has struck a remote corner of Nevada.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1 a.m. local time, shaking the desert and spots in California’s Sierra mountains.

It was centered about 21 miles southeast of Mina, a town of about 155, at a depth of less than four miles.

People reported feeling it across lightly populated communities and there were no immediate reports of damage.