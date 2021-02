ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KSEE/KGPE) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattled Anchorage, Alaska and surrounding areas on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 10:59 a.m. PST and was centered 2 miles south-southwest of Point MacKenzie and 8.5 miles north-northwest of Anchorage at a depth of 23.61 miles.

Light to moderate shaking was reported in the area, according to the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map.