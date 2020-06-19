Magnitude 5.0 quake reported in remote western Nevada

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINA, Nev. (KSEE/KGPE) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled remote sections of western Nevada and eastern California on Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 1:42 p.m. about 21 miles southeast of Mina, Nevada at a depth of 5.53 miles. Light shaking was reported in the nearby town of Tonapah.

The USGS had reported minor quakes in the area since a magnitude 6.4 temblor struck on May 5.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know