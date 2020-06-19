Magnitude 5.0 quake reported in remote western Nevada

MINA, Nev. (KSEE/KGPE) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled remote sections of western Nevada and eastern California on Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 1:42 p.m. about 21 miles southeast of Mina, Nevada at a depth of 5.53 miles. Light shaking was reported in the nearby town of Tonapah.

The USGS had reported minor quakes in the area since a magnitude 6.4 temblor struck on May 5.

No other information was immediately available.

