Louisiana sues California over alligator ban

FILE – In this Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 file photo, a two-year-old alligator is held by a tourist at an airboat ride tour company on the Tamiami Trail just north of Everglades National Park, Fla. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana is suing the state of California over a law banning the import and sale of alligator products.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Louisiana’s attorney general says the law set to go into effect in January would have a devastating effect on an important Louisiana industry.

The state says that California’s large economy often means that its product standards become de facto national standards so California’s alligator ban will have effects in other states.

Louisiana also argues the ban will ultimately hurt Louisiana’s coastal wetlands because it will remove economic incentives to protect the habitat.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.