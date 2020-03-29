Locked up: No masks, sanitizer as virus spreads behind bars

FILE – In this March 16, 2011, file photo, a security fence surrounds inmate housing on the Rikers Island correctional facility in New York. Health experts say prisons and jails are considered a potential epicenter for America’s coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

(AP) — Health experts say prisons and jails are considered a potential epicenter for America’s coronavirus pandemic.

They are little cities hidden behind tall fences where many people share cells, sit elbow-to-elbow at dining areas and are herded through halls to the yard or prison industry jobs.

They say that it’s all but nearly impossible to keep 6 feet away from anyone.

Medical services behind bars have long been substandard and even hand sanitizer is considered contraband in some facilities because of its alcohol content.

