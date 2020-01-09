Lizzo, on tour in Australia, volunteers at food bank during wildfires

(CBS News) — American singer-songwriter Lizzo helped out at an Australian food bank on Wednesday.

In the video posted online by Foodbank Victoria, the multi Grammy-nominated star is seen singing and packing food hampers and water supplies for communities in Victoria affected by the state’s bushfires.

Lizzo is currently touring Australia and performed at the Sydney Opera House earlier this week. She performed at the Forum Melbourne on Wednesday night and is set to do more shows in Australia and New Zealand throughout January, including the FOMO music festival.

The singer “hugged and chatted” with staff and volunteers, according to the food bank, and is seen posing for photographs.

Some 400 volunteers have been “working shifts since last week to help sort and pack the massive amount of food donations received from generous Victorians at our Yarraville warehouse”, according to the food bank.

Foodbank Victoria is “the State’s official emergency food and water relief agency and has so far sent in about 3,300 hampers (to feed a family of four for about six days), 66 pallets of water, plus snacks for first responders into East Gippsland”, according to the agency.

In Victoria state, authorities urged people in fire-risk areas to consider evacuating, ahead of a temperature spike on Friday (January 10) that could fan fires. Victoria had 40 fires with 13 “watch and act” alerts, according to authorities.

Lizzo, the body-positive “Truth Hurts” and “Juice” singer, scored a leading eight nods in the Grammy nominations in November last year, including in the top categories of album and record of the year and best new artist.

On their website, Foodbank Victoria encouraged others to help out, just like Lizzo, by donating and delivering emergency food to brushfire victims. “Our state is in the grips of a bushfire crisis, and Foodbank Victoria immediately responded delivering urgent food relief hampers,” the site reads.

According to the food bank, many residents in Victoria are isolated and lack access to food, water, electricity and communication because roads are cut off. “Foodbank Victoria sent life-saving food and water to Mallacoota by sea to assist,” according to the site. “As the bushfire crisis unfolds, your support today will ensure vital food and water is provided to those in desperate need.”

So far, the fires have destroyed about 2,000 homes and killed at least 25 people. In addition, wildlife experts estimate more than 1 billion animals have been killed by the fires across the continent.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.