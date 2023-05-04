Frugal concertgoers can save a bundle on thousands of shows across North America this year as part of a popular promotion by Live Nation.

Live Nation’s Concert Week offers fans the opportunity to buy tickets for more than 3,800 concerts and shows across the continent for only $25.

The annual weeklong event features more than 300 acts across multiple music genres and performance mediums, including concerts by Maroon 5, Shania Twain, Snoop Dogg, Beck & Phoenix, as well as comedy performances by Bill Maher, Chelsea Handler and Ben Schwartz.

The shows are offered at venues of various sizes across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Tickets go on sale from May 10-16, while supplies last on Live Nation’s website. Presale is available for Verizon customers and Rakuten members.

Participating performers include:

$NOT Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls NMIXX 3 Doors Down and The Interrupters The Offspring 5 Seconds of Summer Fuerza Regida The Original Misfits Alejandro Fernández Garbage & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Outlaw Music Festival feat. Willie Nelson & Family The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory Ghost Pantera The Get Up Kids & More Godsmack and Staind Parker McCollum Angela Aguilar Goo Goo Dolls Pentatonix Anita Baker Gov’t Mule’s Dark Side of the Mule Pepe Aguilar Arcangel Hank Williams Jr. Pepe Aguilar Presenta Jaripeo Sin Fronteras Avatar Hayley Kiyoko P!NK Avenged Sevenfold Hunter Hayes Quinn XCII BABYMETAL & DETHKLOK Incubus Ray LaMontagne Bacilos The Interrupters Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee It’s Time Feat: Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Rod Stewart Barenaked Ladies Natalie Grant, Taya, Tamela Mann, Katie Torwalt RuPaul’s Drag Race Beartooth & Trivium Janet Jackson Sad Summer Fest: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS Bebe Rexha Jason Aldean Sam Hunt Beck & Phoenix Jason Leong Sam Morril Becky Robinson Jelly Roll Santana Ben Schwartz Jesse & Joy Seal Big Time Rush Jimmy Carr Seven Lions Bill Maher Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra Shania Twain Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones Jon Pardi Shinedown and Berlin Keith Urban Slightly Stoopid Breaking Benjamin Kevin Hart The Smashing Pumpkins Bret Michaels Parti-Gras KIDZ BOP Kids Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More Brooks & Dunn Kountry Wayne Stassi Schroeder Bryan Adams Larry June Stavros Halkias Charlie Puth Leon Larregui Subtronics Chelsea Handler Lewis Black Summer Block Party Presents Jodeci The Chicks Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire TARJA Colin Jost LL Cool J TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston Counting Crows Logic Tony Baker & KevOnStage Darius Rucker Louis Tomlinson Trey Kennedy David Spade Lovett or Leave It VALLEY Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe Luke Bryan Villano Antillano Dermot Kennedy Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top Volbeat Dierks Bentley Macklemore W.A.S.P. Disturbed Maisie Peters Walker Hayes The Doobie Brothers Måneskin The Warning Don Toliver Man With A Mission Waterparks Dream Theater Marca MP Weezer Edén Muñoz Marco Antonio Solís Whiskey Myers Eladio Carrion Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán Wizkid Electric Callboy Maroon 5 Wu-Tang Clan & Nas Elvis Costello & the Imposters Matchbox Twenty Yellowcard Fall Out Boy Miranda Lambert Young the Giant with Milky Chance Foreigner Mudvayne Yungblud Nickelback Zac Brown Band

Tickets for each event are $25 with fees included, although local tax does apply depending on each venue.