FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Crews are investigating after a fire broke out a home on Friday evening in southeast Fresno, according to Fresno fire officials.

Just after 8:00 p.m., firefighters responded to a residential fire in the area of East Heaton and South Orange. Upon arrival, fire crews say they saw heavy flames coming out of the front window and side of the home.