Life will look different until COVID-19 vaccine is developed

CNN Newsource (WASHINGTON) — We’re getting a first look at the national plan being developed by Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for reopening the country.

The Washington Post obtained a draft in which the agencies lay out a plan for how to start getting back to some version of normal life — as early as May.

However, Harvard University researchers say social distancing may be necessary through the year 2022 — unless there’s a coronavirus vaccine available sooner.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiling a new strategy to re-launch his state’s economy, with a disclaimer.

“I know you want the timeline, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves and dream of regretting,” said Newsom. “Let’s not make the mistake of pulling the plug too early, as much as we all want to.”

To re-open, Newsom says California needs to achieve six goals: including the expansion of testing and redrawing regulations to ensure social distancing at businesses and schools.

Don’t expect for life to be the same way it was before the coronavirus pandemic.

Take for instance a night out at a restaurant…

“You may be having dinner with a waiter wearing gloves maybe a face mask, dinner where the menu is disposable,” Newsom said.

And this new normal may be here to stay.

“Everyone’s going to have to realize until we get a vaccine, it’s still a different world,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the Associated Press it’s “overly optimistic” that the United States will be ready to reopen by May 1, when federal social distancing guidelines expire.

And many state leaders agree.

“I’m not going to risk having another spike come and having more people hospitalized and more people dying, said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “So we’re going to do this very gradually. Very carefully.”

The strategy by the CDC, FEMA and government officials to re-open parts of the country by late May, is by ramping up coronavirus testing kit and personal protective equipment production, and emergency funding, according to a draft document obtained by the Washington Post.

But even with using a phased approach, the committee acknowledges it “will entail a significant risk of a resurgence of the virus.”

And while President Donald Trump edged away from earlier comments that he could order states to do what he wants — he made this announcement.

“I’m instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the world health organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

But some lawmakers suggest it’s a means for the Trump administration to deflect blame for their own mismanagement of the crisis at home.

“Pulling money out of the WHO has nothing to do with keeping America safe, said Sen. Chris Murphy. “It’s all about the president’s attempt to try to find scapegoats.”

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Fauci, said the country is “not there yet” on re-opening due to a crucial precondition: testing.

