LEGO to launch International Space Station set

by: Nicholas Erebia

Courtesy: LEGO

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WIAT) — LEGO is shooting for the stars with a new, out-of-this-world model.

The company announced that they will be launching an International Space Station set on Feb. 1. Most of us Earth-dwellers won’t get a chance to see the ISS in real-life, but this building experience isn’t too far out of reach.

The set is to be part of the 10-year celebration of the LEGO Ideas program, an initiative that allows fans to submit their ideas to LEGO with hopes of their designs being more than just that.

  Courtesy: LEGO
  Courtesy: LEGO
  Courtesy: LEGO
  Courtesy: LEGO
  Courtesy: LEGO
  Courtesy: LEGO

In the box, you will find 864 pieces that will be used to create the ISS, a NASA space shuttle, three mini cargo spacecrafts, and two LEGO astronauts. The set will cost you $69.99. Check out the ISS product specs here.

