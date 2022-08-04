BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — An Indiana prosecutor is facing charges after state police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother’s Day.

In a probable cause affidavit unsealed Thursday, a detective with the Indiana State Police said they spoke with William Nash’s neighbors, who said they were concerned for their safety due to Nash’s erratic behavior, position and power. Nash is the top prosecutor of Bartholomew County, a county about 45 miles south of Indianapolis.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Mother’s Day. The document says the neighbor was mowing his yard when he noticed Nash aggressively approaching him with an angry look on his face.

The neighbor told the detective that Nash yelled at him saying, “You have dangerous dogs, this is the last time. You yell about a BB gun being dangerous, your dogs are dangerous.” The neighbor explained to the detective that Nash had shot a BB gun towards their house in the past.

The document says the neighbor told Nash to get off his property and his wife came out to see if he was OK. Later on, the neighbor was mowing and came across a collar with the name of a pet. The number went to Nash’s voicemail, according to the affidavit.

When the neighbor saw Nash in his yard gardening, the document said the neighbor tried to return it to Nash. The neighbor told police Nash told him that the collar was his, and didn’t know why it was on the neighbor’s property.

The neighbor recalled Nash started yelling at him.

You think a BB gun is dangerous! Your dogs are dangerous! A BB gun is not going to kill you! You have kids playing with the dogs! You think a BB gun can kill you! I can kill you! I will kill you and Indiana State Law says I can kill you! Dude, you came into my yard screaming at me about shooting a BB gun! You put up a fence! Throw it and go, the last time I checked I am still the chief law enforcement officer until December 31 so go ahead and call the cops! Good luck with that! Throw me my thing! William Nash according to his neighbor as cited in the probable cause affidavit

The neighbor’s wife heard the yelling and started a recording after allegedly hearing Nash say “Indiana law says I can kill you.” The document says the rest of the statement was captured on the recording.

The neighbors told state police that they are in fear for their safety and believe that Nash can carry out his violent threats.

A special prosecutor has been appointed to the case. Nash was charged with crimes including counts of obstructing justice, intimidation, disorderly conduct and harassment.