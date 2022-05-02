COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle Rittenhouse could become an Aggie.

Rittenhouse is moving on after a jury last year acquitted him of multiple charges in connection with a protest shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020. He killed two men and wounded another. Rittenhouse argued he fired in self-defense after each of the men attacked him.

During a visit to Texas, the 18-year-old hinted at the possibility of attending Texas A&M University.

“ASU has been fun but becoming an Aggie might be better,” Rittenhouse wrote on Instagram. In a later post, he said he’s thinking about staying in Texas. The caption was attached to a photo of the “Howdy Chair.”

In the photo, Rittenhouse is seated in the highly photographed, oversized maroon chair with the university’s logo.

Before the shooting in Wisconsin, Rittenhouse was studying nursing at Arizona State University. He said he dropped classes because of the trial. He said at the time that he wanted to pick those two classes back up and complete them and then go back to Arizona State in person and finish his degree.

“I hope so because I just want to be a normal 18-year-old college student trying to better my future and get into a career in nursing,” Rittenhouse told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield.

In the interview, the 18-year-old also talked about considering a name change and moving out of Illinois.