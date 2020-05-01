Kroger limits ground beef and pork purchases in some stores

(CNN Newsource) — The slowdown at meat processing plants from the coronavirus pandemic has led to a new wave of panic-shopping.

So now, some grocery stores are starting to impose limits on meat purchases.

Kroger, which operates Foods Co. and Food 4 Less stores in Central California and is the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., said it is limiting ground beef and pork purchases in some of its stores.

Other large grocers say they expect to be periodically out of stock on different types of cuts.

In recent weeks, top meat suppliers have announced temporary closures as their workers fall ill with COVID-19.

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order to compel meat plants to stay open during the crisis.

Adding to the challenge, meat sales are up around 40% in recent weeks, according to data shared by grocery industry trade group FMI. “The demand for product also makes it difficult to keep the store shelves stocked as they were at pre-pandemic levels,” said a spokesperson for the group.

Grocers don’t expect meat shortages, but they say are adjusting to the spike in demand and the difficulties securing supply.

“We feel good about our ability to maintain a broad assortment of meat and seafood for our customers because we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers,” said a Kroger representative. “There is plenty of protein in the supply chain. However, some processors are experiencing challenges.”

Walmart, the largest grocer in the U.S., does not expect it will have to set product limits on meat, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The company is working with its meat suppliers to convert production lines that normally process meat for the food service industry and redirect it for retail sales, this person said. Walmart is focused on supplying the most-commonly bought meat products. For example, it is forgoing thinly-cut meats that require more time to process in favor of larger cuts, the source added.

