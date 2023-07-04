Krispy Kreme is celebrating America’s birthday by giving out a sweet treat to customers for a limited time.

Customers who visit a Krispy Kreme location dressed in red, white and blue can receive one free original glazed doughnut. The offer is only available for Independence Day and is limited to one per person.

The deal is available at participating locations.

The doughnut company is also offering the Stars and Stripes dozen, a doughnut box that includes three new flavors: red velvet sparkler, freedom flag and all-American apple pie.

The new doughnuts can be purchased individually or in a custom Fourth of July box.