Kosovo Albanian woman charged with joining IS terror group

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo prosecutors on Wednesday filed terrorism charges against an ethnic Albanian woman who allegedly joined a terror group in Syria.

The special prosecutors’ office said the suspect, identified only as D.D., left Kosovo in October 2014 to go to a Syrian city after crossing through North Macedonia and Turkey.

There it said she joined her husband, a fighter with the Islamic State group, who trained her how to use a weapon and made her part of their logistics group.

After her husband was killed in the fighting she married another IS fighter, living and operating in Syria’s conflict zones until December 2018 when she was arrested near the border with Turkey.

The defendant is part of a group of 110 Kosovo citizens repatriated from Syria last year. She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

About 30 ethnic Albanians from Kosovo are still believed to be with terror groups in Syria and Iraq.

