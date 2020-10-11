Kim Kardashian West donates $1 million to Armenia Fund

Kim Kardashian West is donating $1 million to humanitarian organization the Armenia Fund.

The reality TV star posted a video on social media Saturday giving support to the Fund, as fighting continues between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed area of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh.

“We are not limited by borders,” said Kardashian West. “We are one global Armenian nation together.”

“Armenia Fund is directly helping those who have been impacted during this critical time with humanitarian aid from food, shelter and medical care,” she added.

In the short video, the 39-year-old encouraged people to raise awareness or donate to the cause.

The Armenia Fund provides large-scale humanitarian and infrastructure development in Armenia and Artsakh.

