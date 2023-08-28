LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dina, the 3-year-old German short-haired pointer is crowned the TSA’s Cutest Canine in the nation after receiving the most online votes.

The Transportation Security Administration asked Americans to take part in a nationwide social media contest to pick a TSA dog that would be featured on the cover of its 2024 canine calendar which will be released later this year.

It came down to two finalists with Dina facing off against a Belgian Malinois named K9 Joker-Jordan from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Source: TSA

Tina is a passenger screening canine who works alongside her handler, Nicke Goyak, at Harry Reid International Airport and likes to get her belly rubbed and snack on Greenies when she isn’t on the job.

“She catches the eye of travelers as she works her way through the airport. Most people don’t realize how highly-trained she is as an explosive detection canine and how we rely on her skills to keep travelers departing LAS safe and secure,” TSA Federal Security Director for Las Vegas Karen Burke said.

Dina is the second TSA contest winner from Las Vegas since the competition started three years ago. According to the TSA, it will announce when the free downloadable calendar with Dina and 11 other contestants is available.

The TSA has more than 1,000 canine teams. The dogs were first used in 2008 to screen air cargo for explosives.