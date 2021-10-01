Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID, has no symptoms

FILE – In this July 19, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh glances at reporters during a meeting with Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., on Capitol Hill in Washington. Justice Kavanaugh is staying away from controversy in his first major public appearance Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, since his stormy, narrow Supreme Court confirmation a year ago. The 54-year-old Kavanaugh chose a friendly audience for his remarks, a dinner of more than 2,000 members of the Federalist Society at Washington’s Union Station. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19.

The high court said in a press release Friday that Kavanaugh has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Kavanaugh and all the other justices had a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday’s ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The court says Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. The court says Kavanaugh and his wife will not attend the investiture.

