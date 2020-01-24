Jose Ramirez’s upcoming fight in China canceled due to coronavirus fears

FILE – Jose Ramirez fights against Amir Imam during their WBC junior welterweight fight at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden on March 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images – FILE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — WBC World Champion Jose Ramirez’s scheduled Feb. 1 fight against Viktor Postol in China has been canceled due to the current coronavirus outbreak.

The Avenal native’s bout was part of the main event of the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN card at Mission Hills Haikou resort in Haikou, China, according to ESPN.

Ramirez’s boxing team posted on Facebook that the fight will happen at a different venue and date in the United States.

The championship boxer included the following statement on Facebook:

Whatever happens, I will be ready, I will stay ready. God bless to all my supporters. I will continue working hard to become the king of the 140 pound division. Jose Ramirez

Sister station WGN in Chicago reports that health officials are currently monitoring 63 patients across 22 states. The only confirmed cases are in Washington and Illinois.

The disease, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has already left dozens of people dead and more than 800 infected as it spreads throughout Asia and as far as the United States.

At least 10 cities in central Hubei province are facing travel restrictions, including Wuhan.

Major cities including Beijing have canceled some or all major Lunar New Year celebrations — a rare, drastic step to reign in the spread of the virus.

