(NEXSTAR) – All Jenny Craig locations will imminently shutter, according to internal communications obtained by NBC News.

Hourly employees at Jenny Craig weight loss centers were told by email that their last day was Tuesday, NBC reported. Corporate and salaried employees’ last day is set for Friday.

Nexstar reached out to Jenny Craig for comment on NBC’s reporting, but didn’t immediately hear back.

The company, based in Carlsbad, California, offers meal plans, food delivery and coaching for clients looking to lose weight. The first Jenny Craig weight loss center opened in 1983, the company says.

By 2019, Jenny Craig had grown to 500 locations and employed about 1,000 people, NBC reported.

Reports of impending layoffs for the company have swirled in recent days, as the company warned employees it would be “winding down physical operations.”

“Like many other companies, we’re currently transitioning from a brick-and-mortar retail business to a customer-friendly, e-commerce-driven model. We will have more details to share in the coming weeks as our plans are solidified,” a spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

The company is also considering filing for bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported last week.