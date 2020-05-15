Breaking News
3 new COVID-19 deaths, 82 new cases reported in Fresno County

JCPenney files Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has pushed troubled department store chain JCPenney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth major retailer to meet that fate.

JCPenney said late Friday it will be closing some stores and will be disclosing details and timing in the next few weeks. It currently operates 850 stores and employs nearly 90,000 workers. It said that it received $900 million in financing to help it operate during the restructuring.

JCPenney joins luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus and J.Crew in filing for bankruptcy reorganization. Others are expected to follow. Still many experts are pessimistic about JCPenney’s long-term survival.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know