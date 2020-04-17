Violinist performs rooftop tribute to Italian health workers

CREMONA, Italy (CNN Newsource) — A moving tribute from a rooftop in Italy.

For just a few moments, the ambulance sirens were replaced by the sweet music of a violin.

A melody both sad and hopeful for the people of Cremona.

Cremona is one of the worst-hit provinces of Lombardy with more than 52 hundred coronavirus cases so far.

In the midst of such fear and loss, violinist Lena Yokoyama took to the rooftop of the Cremona hospital Friday with her violin and bow in hand and a song for anyone who needed to hear it.

To inspire those in the hospital — fighting for their lives.

To honor the lives lost.

And to thank the health care workers and volunteers putting their lives– on the line.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.