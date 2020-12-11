‘It was the worst thing I could see in my life’: Witness recounts crash that killed 5 cyclists

U.S. & World

by: Joe Moeller and Lucas Wright

Posted: / Updated:

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) – Five cyclists were killed following a crash involving a box truck on a stretch of U.S. 95 in Nevada, south of Boulder City.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, a group of more than 10 bicyclists was traveling southbound on U.S. 95 when a white box truck traveling in the same direction went into their lane, striking and killing five cyclists and injuring three others. It is not known at this time why the driver drifted into that lane.

A man who was riding with the group says it got windy and the next thing they knew is around seven bicyclists were stuck between a car that assists the riders and the box truck involved.  

In an emotional interview, Michael Anderson told 8 News Now it was a horrible scene.

“I have been a cop for 22 years. I just retired last month from Metro Police and I have seen stuff obviously as a police officer, public service, but when it is your friends, I have never seen that,” Anderson said. “I don’t even know, it was the worst thing I could see in my life. All those trying to contact the families and I don’t even know how to say it to them.” 

The bicyclist community is tight in Southern Nevada. 

Our crew stopped by a bike shop where people there were shocked to hear about this. Many say they were texting friends trying to find out who was involved.

