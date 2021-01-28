It has been 35 years since the space shuttle Challenger disaster

FILE – This photo provided by NASA shows the crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger mission 51L. All seven members of the crew were killed when the shuttle exploded during launch on Jan. 28, 1986. Front row from left are Michael J. Smith, Francis R. (Dick) Scobee, and Ronald E. McNair. Front row from left are Ellison Onizuka, Christa McAuliffe, Gregory Jarvis, and Judith Resnik. (NASA via AP)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — On Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members.

STS-51L astronauts Ellison S. Onizuka, left, S. Christa McAuliffe, Michael J. Smith,

Francis R. “Dick” Scobee, Judith A. Resnik, Ronald E. McNair, and Gregory B. Jarvis enjoy the

traditional prelaunch breakfast. Photo provided by NASA

Michael J. Smith, Dick Scobee, Ronald E. McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Christa McAuliffe, Gregory Jarvis, and Judith Resnik died in the disaster.

NASA holds a “Day of Remembrance” annually at the end of January to honor those lost in the Challenger accident, as well as the Apollo 1 and Columbia incidents.

Associated Press contributed to this report.