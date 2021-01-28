It has been 35 years since the space shuttle Challenger disaster

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — On Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members.
Michael J. Smith, Dick Scobee, Ronald E. McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Christa McAuliffe, Gregory Jarvis, and Judith Resnik died in the disaster.
NASA holds a “Day of Remembrance” annually at the end of January to honor those lost in the Challenger accident, as well as the Apollo 1 and Columbia incidents.
Associated Press contributed to this report.