Irwin family saved over 90k animals, including many injured in Australia wildfires

(CNN Newsource) — The family of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin is continuing his legacy of rescuing and saving wildlife in danger.

Irwin’s daughter, Bindi Irwin, and the rest of the Irwin family have now rescued and treated more than 90,000 animals.

Many of them were injured in Australia’s recent devastating wildfires.

Bindi’s brother, Robert Irwin, said on Instagram that Ollie, an orphaned platypus, was patient number 90,000 at the Australia Zoo’s wildlife hospital.

The family owns and operates the zoo.

“With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much,” Bindi said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The 21-year-old confirmed that the Australia Zoo, which is owned and operated by the Irwin family, and their conservation properties are not endangered by fires.

The zoo’s Wildlife Hospital has been “busier than ever,” Bindi said in the caption of the photo which shows her smiling in front of a picture of Steve and his mother holding a crocodile.

“My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can,” Bindi said.

The environmental activist and conservationist shared another post on Saturday picturing Blossom the possum who died after being rescued from the bushfires burning in Queensland despite the hospital “working so hard to save her life.”

Nearly a third of koalas in the state of New South Wales may have been killed in the bushfires.

