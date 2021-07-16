Inmates, deputies hurt in fight at Los Angeles County jail

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two inmates and seven jail employees were hospitalized following an altercation at a Los Angeles County lockup.

Sheriff’s officials say the incident at Pitchess Detention Center began when a deputy conducting a security check in a dormitory was assaulted by an inmate Thursday afternoon.

Other inmates became involved and deputies used pepper spray to restore order. Two inmates, six deputies, and a custody assistant were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The jail remained under lockdown several hours later. The facility about an hour north of downtown Los Angeles houses male inmates.

