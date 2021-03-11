In new PSA, former U.S. presidents have a new message for America

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former U.S. presidents and first ladies are encouraging Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine in a new PSA.

“This vaccine means hope,” Barack Obama says, calling back to his campaign slogan.

George W. Bush adds that he’s looking forward to going to opening day in Texas Ranger Stadium.

The ad features Bush and his wife Laura, plus Obama and Michelle, with Bill and Hillary Clinton, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter all getting their shots.

Former president Donald Trump and Melania were not featured in the ad.

“Roll up your sleeve and do your part — it’s up to you,” the ad ends in a call to action.

President Joe Biden has said that the U.S. will have enough COVID-19 vaccines for all adults by the summer.