At least 1 killed in hotel room, police confirm

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a reported shooting at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip involving several victims, sources told the 8 News Now I-Team.

Police suspect one person was shot and at least two others were injured in a hotel room, a person with knowledge of the investigation said. Investigators were still gathering preliminary information as of 11 p.m. A news conference was planned for later in the evening.

Deadly shooting investigation at Mirage on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (KLAS)

The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m., prompting hotel security and Metro police to restrict access to the property.

Video from guests showed police entering the property with shields.

A search was underway for the reported shorter, a source told the I-Team.

Security allowed guests back onto the property around 10:50 p.m.

Visitors stand near the scene at the Mirage on Thursday evening. (KLAS)

“We are investigating a shooting in a hotel room at the Mirage,” Metro police tweeted shortly after 10 p.m. “One person has been pronounced deceased. This is an active investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available. Please avoid the area.”

