TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) - As the KNP Complex fire continues to burn, officials gave a tour of the giant sequoias trees in Sequoia National Park.

"People said you don't know that was sequoias," said National Park Service representative for Kings and Sequoia National Park Christy Bringham. "There are a lot of mixed conifers below the grove, there were a lot of dead trees. That plume could have been all mixed-conifer. I said, 'Not based on that foilage falling at Hume Lake."