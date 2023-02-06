BALTIMORE, Md. (WXIN) – Food sold at retail stores, vending machines and during travel is being recalled because it may get people sick.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps, and related products sold by Fresh Ideation Good Group LLC from January 24 through January 30.

The recalled products were distributed in Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The FDA says the recall was initiated after the company’s environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

What is listeria?

Listeria, which can be caused by ingesting contaminated deli meats, soft cheeses and raw sprouts (among other contaminated items) can produce flu-like symptoms and confusion. Pregnant people, newborns and the elderly are at the highest risk of complications or death, according to the CDC.

Around 1,600 people get listeriosis every year, the CDC reports, resulting in about 260 deaths. It is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems.

Invasive listeriosis happens when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with listeria and include fatigue, fever, neck stiffness, or muscle aches.

Among pregnant people, symptoms are usually mild, with some never showing symptoms. However, the CDC says, infection during pregnancy commonly results in miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection in the newborn.

In non-pregnant people, symptoms can be severe, with almost 1 in 20 people with invasive listeriosis dying.

What products are included in the recall?

The FDA said the recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label or identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name and a fresh through or sell-through date ranging from January 31, 2023 through February 6, 2023.

The following products are included in the recall:

Anyone who bought the recalled food is being urged to contact Fresh Creative Cuisine at 855-969-3338, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.