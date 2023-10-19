ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — On Thursday afternoon, Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen will appear in court for a hearing.

Special Judge Fran Gull ordered the hearing last week, saying it was to discuss another hearing on Oct. 31 along with “other matters which have recently arisen.”

Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

For the first time in the case, cameras will be allowed in the courtroom. And while media outlets are not allowed to livestream the hearing, the proceedings can be shown on a 30-minute delay.

The hearing is set to start at 2 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, Oct. 19.

