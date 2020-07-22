KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

How many hot dogs can we eat? Science has the answer

U.S. & World

by: KSBW,

Posted: / Updated:

SALINAS, Calif. (KSBW/CNN Newsource) — You’ve seen competitive eater Joey Chestnut scarf down dozens of hot dogs at Nathan’s annual contests.

Did you ever wonder what the physical limit is for eating hot dogs in 10 minutes?

Science now has the answer, at least according to one study: 84.

Researchers analyzed 39 years of data from the annual Nathan’s Famous Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Contest and used mathematical modeling.

They concluded it would be unlikely anyone could ever top 84 hot dogs.

The current world record is 75.

So Chestnut has a new goal to aim for.

A physiologist at High Point University who studies sports science headed up the study.

It was published Tuesday in the journal, Biology Letters.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know