Hostess SnoBalls recalled, ingredients list omits coconut

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – Hostess Brands is recalling Hostess SnoBalls after a manufacturing error omitted “coconut” as an allergen.

The recall affects Hostess® SnoBalls® (single-serve) with UPC code 888109010096 and batch number I031221000 and a “best by date” of May 27, 2021.

Hostess says that the products were sold to convenience stores, dollar stores, and distributors throughout the country and that no injuries or illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product have been asked not to eat them and to contact the place of purchase for a full refund.