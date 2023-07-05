(NEXSTAR) – Honda is recalling more than 100,000 recently manufactured vehicles over a brake issue that could lead to a loss of function.

The recall consists of 124,077 cars from several popular models: 2020-2021 Civics, 2020-2023 Ridgelines, 2021-2023 Passports, 2021-2022 Pilots and 2020 Acura MDX.

Honda informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration June 29 that a loose fastener on the brake booster assembly can cause the brakes to stop working normally and increase the risk of a crash.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will be able to have them inspected and repaired as necessary for free.

Earlier in June, the car manufacturer recalled nearly 1.2 million vehicles over a cable connector problem that prevented rear camera images from appearing on the dashboard screen.

Letters for the latest recall are scheduled to go out August 7, 2023, but owners can also call Honda customer service at (888) 234-2138. Honda’s codes for the recall are VEU, AEV, and ZET.

See the defect notice on the NHTSA website for more information.