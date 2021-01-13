Heavy snowfall hits Sweden, Finland; icy temperatures ahead

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

Men take pictures of the snow sweeping across the steps before Helsinki Cathedral during a heavy snow storm making all kinds of travel difficult in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. The heavy snowfall is predicted to continue until Wednesday in Southern Finland. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Thousands of households across northern Sweden and southern Finland were without power Wednesday after heavy snowfall, and forecasters warned that particularly icy temperatures lay ahead for the Baltic Sea region.

In southwestern Finland, around 4,000 households were without power, according to Finnish broadcaster YLE, with authorities saying that number could rise. In Sweden, electricity provider Eon said about 3,000 homes were affected and added that power outages may go on longer than usual because it may be too risky to send out maintenance workers.

The Swedish weather service said the snowfall, which had affected the northern part of Sweden over the past 24 hours, was still taking place but was slowing down.

The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute reported snow accumulation of up to 60 centimeters (24 inches) in in northern Sweden.

In neighboring Finland, snow blanketed southern Finland, and warnings for poor road conditions have been issued for almost all of southern and western Finland.

YLE said the snowfall was expected to decrease Wednesday and would gradually be replaced by severe cold, with temperatures in the coming days dropping to -25 C (-13 F) in the south and -40 C (-40 F) in the Arctic region.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.