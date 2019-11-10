Happy 244th Birthday, U.S. Marine Corps

(WISH) — The United States Marine Corps is celebrating its 244th birthday Sunday.

The military branch started back in 1775 as part of the U.S. Navy, leading up to the American Revolution.

The recruiting headquarters was in the Tun Tavern in Philadelphia, which is considered the birthplace of the Marines.

If you know a Marine, thank them for their service.

In Washington, the Marines held a special observance on Friday recognizing the milestone.

The tradition of laying a wreath at the Marine Corps War Memorial dates back to 1956 with each commandant paying their respects to the fallen.

“On this birthday weekend, we must stop, I think, to reflect on those Marines that are no longer with us,” said General David Berger.

Today, we celebrate our heritage and honor the sacrifices of those who fought before us. pic.twitter.com/1obXlWTZqL — U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 10, 2019

“We have this saying,” added Colonel David Garne. “Once a Marine, always a Marine.”

To the more than 200,000 Marines around the world, Happy Birthday!

