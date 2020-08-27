Greece: Man, child missing from migrant boat sinking

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

In this photo provided on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 by the Greek Coast Guard, a half-sunken yacht is photographed during a search and rescue operation by the Greek authorities west of the small island of Halki, near Rhodes, southeastern Greece. A total of 96 people were rescued from the sea as the migrants had been travelling in the yacht that was found partially sunk. (Greek Coast Guard via AP)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard said that a search and rescue operation was continuing Thursday, two days after the partial sinking of a yacht that had been carrying nearly 100 migrants in the eastern Aegean Sea, to locate a father and child reported missing.

A total of 96 people were rescued during the broad operation that took place mainly after dark Tuesday night, plucked from the sea by helicopters, patrol boats and nearby merchant ships after the yacht partially sank 21 nautical miles (31 kilometers, 24 miles) west of the small Greek island of Halki.

Of those rescued, 72 were transported to Rhodes, five to the island of Karpathos and 19 were picked up from a cargo ship by the Turkish coast guard.

The Greek coast guard said Thursday that a family member has reported the father and child weren’t among those rescued. No information was immediately available on their nationality or the child’s age.

The coast guard also said it had arrested a 41-year-old as a suspected migrant smuggler, bringing to four the number of people rescued from the wreck who have been arrested on suspicion of having been the smugglers transporting the migrants.

Thousands of people continue to make their way to the Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast, paying smugglers to ferry them in often unseaworthy, overcrowded inflatable dinghies or other vessels.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.