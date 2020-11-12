Got plans? Check the COVID-19 risk before you go

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A group of researchers have made a tool that allows people to check the coronavirus risk of attending an event of varying sizes anywhere in the United States.

The COVID-19 Risk Assessment Planning Tool is an interactive map that shows “the estimated chance that at least 1 COVID-19 positive individual will be present at an event in a county, given the size of the event,” according to the website.

The tool was created by professors at the Georgia Institute of Technology Joshua Weitz and Clio Andris, along with researchers at Stanford University and the Applied Bioinformatics Laboratory

You can scroll over individual counties and get a quick look at the percentage of COVID-19 risk in each, even adjusting the hypothetical number of attendees.

The color-coded map also allows for an overview of riskiest areas across the United States without having to select any specific locations.

The researchers hope their tool will help individual people make informed decisions when local governments ease up on restrictions.

“The tool may be particularly useful in encouraging large event planners to reschedule or cancel events, move to a safer format (for example, outdoors where transmission risk is reduced or online when possible),” according to their scholarly article published in Nature Briefing this week.

Overall, it appears states on the west and east coasts are showing less risk than states in the north and Midwest.

But check the risk for yourself (or a loved one), wherever you are, here.