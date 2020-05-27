Good Samaritan caught on camera pulling crash victim out of burning vehicle

ANDOVER, Mass. (WCVB/CNN Newsource) — A Good Samaritan was caught on camera pulling a crash victim out of a burning vehicle in Massachusetts.

“That guy was something amazing to be able to get in there,” said witness Harold Greer.

That mystery hero did not flinch dragging the driver to safety as the car burned and the danger spread.

“The heat and the fire and the tires started blowing those out,” Greer said.

His dashcam recorded the brave rescue and that stranger then held the driver’s hand as they waited for an ambulance.

“He had several broken bones,” Greer said. “He was in bad shape.”

Greer himself pulled the passenger of the car farther away as the flames grew.

“You felt the heat, you felt the when the tires and the gas tank went you, you felt the blast from it,” he said.

Right around 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Massachusetts State Police said that a car veered off Interstate 495 for some reason — slamming into the wooded median strip.

As Greer approaches you can just make out that good samaritan sprinting across the busy three-lane highway.

“It’s something else when you see someone do something so great for somebody in trouble,” Greer said.

Greer never got that man’s name, but he says he deserves recognition for such a selfless save.

“I really appreciate that one guy stopping ’cause you just never know – you never know when it’s you that’s stuck and need help and people are just like ‘oh well, it’s not my problem’ – someone could be dying,” he said.

The driver and passenger injured in the crash were taken to a hospital.

There’s no word on their conditions.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

