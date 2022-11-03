(WHNT) — A new slate of special screenings and collaborations was announced ahead of the 68th celebration of “Godzilla Day” on November 3, 1954.

If you’ve been living under a rock, you may be oblivious to the day dedicated to the big screen’s favorite lizard. Godzilla Day is recognized on the anniversary of the debut of the very first Godzilla film to hit theaters nearly seven decades ago.

Toho, the studio behind the beloved Titan, is going all out for Godzilla Day 2022, announcing new screenings including some of Godzilla’s classic films, new collectible releases (including Mondo, Hot Wheels, etc.), and new food collaborations along with a packed schedule of other events.

Godzilla’s popularity has steadily grown over recent years thanks to films like “Shin Godzilla,” anime debuts in “Godzilla Singular Point” and the quadrilogy “Legendary’s MonsterVerse.”

Special screenings will include a one-day-only viewing of Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla in U.S. Theaters, showing in over 450 theaters across the country for fans to watch the 2002 film’s first showing in America.

Theatrical screenings of the Original Godzilla will play at Alamo Drafthouse locations across the country, presented in Japanese with English subtitles.

Mattel & Toho have also teamed up to present three exclusive Godzilla Hot Wheels cars celebrating the King of Monsters. The first of the three will be available to buy only at Target starting November 2022. Additional cars are expected to launch in 2023.

Mondo is also collaborating with Toho in releasing a whole new realm of Godzilla merchandise, including vinyl LPs, figures and posters.

There is honestly a multitude of collaborations, events, specialty food items (like the $68 pastrami sandwich in Los Angeles or the Godzilla-character macarons in Irvine) and of course, exclusive screenings.

You can find everything and anything you need to know about Godzilla Day 2022 here!