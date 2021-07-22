GM to shut down truck and SUV production for a week due to chip shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — General Motors has announced “production adjustments” at three of its vehicle manufacturing plants – including Fort Wayne Assembly – as it continues to deal with the global shortage of semiconductors.

GM said Thursday that plants in Flint, Michigan, Silao, Mexico, and Fort Wayne will halt production July 26 through Aug. 2.

GM spokesman David Barnas issued the following statement:

The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid, but GM’s global purchasing and supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to find creative solutions and make strides working with the supply base to minimize the impact to our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles, including full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers.

These most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by temporary parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-19-related restrictions. We expect it to be a near-term issue.

In addition, this period will provide us with the opportunity to complete unfinished vehicles at the impacted assembly plants and ship those units to dealers to help meet the strong customer demand for our products. Davd Barnas, GM Communications

GM, like most automakers, has been working for months to deal with and overcome the global shortage of vital semiconductor chips. The Fort Wayne Assembly plant, which builds the hot-selling Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD trucks, has parked thousands of finished pickups around the area – just waiting for chips to send them off to auto lots for sale.