GivingTuesday encourages people to help

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – GivingTuesday is a global movement that was created in 2012 to encouraged people to help their communities.

People are asked to set aside at least one day for giving instead of getting.

Donations of time and money through GivingTuesday surpassed a billion dollars last year.

You can find a list of organizations on the givingtuesday.org website.

