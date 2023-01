ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — McDonald’s recognizes that prices are high and look to make life a bit simpler by letting kids eat free. Participating McDonald’s in the Capital Region are surely offering a deal that you’re going to mc’love.

From now until March 31, 2023, customers can pick up a free happy meal with a $5 or more purchase on Wednesdays. Customers can take advantage of this deal through the McDonalds app or at participating McDonalds.